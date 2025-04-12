5,884 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Purchased by Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 40,316 shares during the period. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,900,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 74,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $64.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $68.81.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

