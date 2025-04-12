6,696 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Purchased by Melia Wealth LLC

Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after acquiring an additional 53,367 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5407 per share. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

