94,066 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 209,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 73,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Titan International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Titan International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.14 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $450.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 1.64.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

