abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 768519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

