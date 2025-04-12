Aby J. Mathew Sells 569 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $11,442.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 309,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,130.77. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 4.3 %

BLFS opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 95,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 20.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

