ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,296,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,323,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $193,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 79,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

