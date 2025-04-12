Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 156,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $80,876,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $4,167,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $352.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.70. The firm has a market cap of $150.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.12.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

