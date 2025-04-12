Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 266.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,312,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,559 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,042,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,528 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,079,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360,772 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Entergy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.