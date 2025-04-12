Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COIN opened at $175.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.09, for a total transaction of $1,579,073.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,037.53. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.99, for a total value of $6,774,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,540.74. The trade was a 97.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,767 shares of company stock valued at $48,326,134. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $328.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.74.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

