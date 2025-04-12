Advisory Services Network LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $86.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average of $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

