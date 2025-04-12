Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,743 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

NJR stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research set a $51.00 target price on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

