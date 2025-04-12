Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 3,347 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 107,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of PFEB opened at $34.87 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

