Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.93.

Get Aflac alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $106.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.42. Aflac has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.