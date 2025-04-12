AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and traded as high as $21.66. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.
