Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Shares Up 3.8% – What’s Next?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) shares were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.88 and last traded at $109.80. Approximately 783,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,392,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

