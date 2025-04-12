Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lear were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,491,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $614,782,000 after acquiring an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,881,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after acquiring an additional 261,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 7,452.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 171,553 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

LEA stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.25. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $138.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rod Lache purchased 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $199,940.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. TD Cowen downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEA

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.