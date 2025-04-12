Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.84, but opened at $21.12. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 87,946 shares trading hands.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.53 million, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.48.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,880. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $42,162,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 334,657 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,612,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2,741.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 247,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

