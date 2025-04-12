Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $3,281,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,521.61. The trade was a 29.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $21,089,470. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.51.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

