Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,930,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $229.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Westpark Capital raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.51.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

About Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

