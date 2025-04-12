AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
AMCON Distributing stock opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average of $131.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.57. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $107.21 and a 52 week high of $183.50.
About AMCON Distributing
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMCON Distributing
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.