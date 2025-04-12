Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.45 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 57.72 ($0.76). Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at GBX 57.96 ($0.76), with a volume of 616,687 shares.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.86%.
About Amedeo Air Four Plus
Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.
