American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Barclays

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

American International Group stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, Director John G. Rice purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $216,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

