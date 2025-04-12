Analysts Set Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Target Price at $15.50

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2025

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRTGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBRT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,683.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FBRT opened at $10.81 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $903.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 84.89 and a quick ratio of 90.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin BSP Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 171.08%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.