Analysts Set Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Target Price at $15.50

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBRT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,683.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBRT opened at $10.81 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $903.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 84.89 and a quick ratio of 90.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin BSP Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 171.08%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

