Analysts Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Target Price at $46.33

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Santander initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Shares of PPC opened at $52.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $6.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

