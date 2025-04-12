Analyzing Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) & MARA (NASDAQ:MARA)

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) and MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of MARA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cosmos Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of MARA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cosmos Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cosmos Group and MARA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $620,000.00 1.48 -$77.34 million N/A N/A MARA $656.38 million 6.59 $261.17 million $1.36 9.20

Volatility and Risk

MARA has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Cosmos Group has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MARA has a beta of 6.1, suggesting that its share price is 510% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cosmos Group and MARA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 MARA 0 6 5 0 2.45

MARA has a consensus target price of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 82.25%. Given MARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MARA is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and MARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group N/A N/A -78.39% MARA 27.48% -8.40% -6.92%

Summary

MARA beats Cosmos Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. focuses on the physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company is based in Singapore.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.