Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) and Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Financial Comparison

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) and Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eterna Therapeutics and Annovis Bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eterna Therapeutics $582,000.00 1.78 -$21.67 million ($8.31) -0.02 Annovis Bio N/A N/A -$56.20 million ($2.56) -0.51

Eterna Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Annovis Bio. Annovis Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eterna Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eterna Therapeutics -7,513.88% N/A -117.48% Annovis Bio N/A N/A -311.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Eterna Therapeutics and Annovis Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eterna Therapeutics and Annovis Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eterna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Annovis Bio 0 1 4 1 3.00

Annovis Bio has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,733.08%. Given Annovis Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Annovis Bio is more favorable than Eterna Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Annovis Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Eterna Therapeutics has a beta of 4.79, indicating that its stock price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annovis Bio has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Annovis Bio beats Eterna Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eterna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Eterna Therapeutics Inc., a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Annovis Bio

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases. It is also developing ANVS405, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 efficacy studies, an intravenous drug for protecting the brain after traumatic brain injury and/or stroke; and ANVS301, which is in Phase I clinical trials, an orally administered drug to increase cognitive capability in later stages of AD and dementia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

