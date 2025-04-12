APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

Get APA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. APA has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.74.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of APA by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in APA by 50.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in APA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.