APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $5.62 Million Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 207,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 196,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 93,251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,651,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,449,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,107,000 after buying an additional 81,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.13%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $155.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,263.86. This trade represents a 13.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

