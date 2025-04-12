Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 633 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $302.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $350.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.24.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

