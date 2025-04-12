Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at UBS Group

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARMK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aramark from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. Aramark has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Aramark by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Aramark by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

