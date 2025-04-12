Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.27. Arbor Metals shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 66,823 shares.

Arbor Metals Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of -3.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

