Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,482 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $23,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $333,521,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,473,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after purchasing an additional 894,562 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,359,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,390,000 after purchasing an additional 706,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

