Archon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Archon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 180,945 shares during the quarter. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers accounts for about 1.6% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,069,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 85,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 35,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance
RRGB opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RRGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. CL King raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $53,506.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,847.02. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 52,759 shares of company stock worth $227,353 over the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.