Argent Trust Co Buys 112 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LII. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Lennox International by 487.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.5 %

LII stock opened at $553.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $583.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.80. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $445.63 and a 52 week high of $682.50.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a return on equity of 126.79% and a net margin of 15.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lennox International from $565.00 to $455.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $702.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.15.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total value of $124,974.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

