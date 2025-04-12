Argent Trust Co Purchases 252 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.41. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.