Argent Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $221.46 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $258.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.04 and a 200 day moving average of $234.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,330,638.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,180.80. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,177. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

