Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Up 24.4% – Still a Buy?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 24.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,539,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a research report on Friday.

Ascot Resources Trading Up 24.4 %

Ascot Resources Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of C$133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

