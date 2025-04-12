Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading 9.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,171,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,258,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday.
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
