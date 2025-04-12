ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.34. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 322,401 shares.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in ATRenew in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ATRenew in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ATRenew during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

