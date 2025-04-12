Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.43 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.58). Aurrigo International shares last traded at GBX 44.90 ($0.59), with a volume of 36,417 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurrigo International from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.15.

Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.

Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.

