Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Price Performance
NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.37.
Avinger Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avinger
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.