Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

