B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Stock Price

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $136.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Piper Sandler raised Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Core Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $134.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.76. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $595.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.50 million. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of Core Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $663,769.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,104.40. The trade was a 39.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

