B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Trading 5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.05. 14,773,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 36,954,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

