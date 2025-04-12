Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Bought by Melia Wealth LLC

Melia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 919,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,185 shares during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance comprises 8.4% of Melia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,137.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,319.05. This represents a 7.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $919.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.81%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

