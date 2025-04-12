Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Black Cypress Capital Management LLC

Black Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes makes up about 3.7% of Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Black Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

