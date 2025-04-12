Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCPC. Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.10. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.69 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

