Bank of Montreal Can Has $17.37 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,087 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $17,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $225.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.73.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

