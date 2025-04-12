Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $24,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $520.14 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.62.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

