Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,249 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jabil were worth $18,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $131.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day moving average is $141.08. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

