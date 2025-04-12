Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BK opened at $77.75 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. ( NYSE:BK Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

